Freaky’s Misha Osherovich Talks About The Queer Representation In Horror

2009’s Jennifer’s Body has long been an underdog in horror cinema, especially considering its tone deaf marketing rollout at the height of Megan Fox’s Transformers stardom. The cult hit was an entry point for Misha Osherovich’s newfound love of horror, since the movie discusses themes of toxic masculinity and the place of female sexuality in society. Horror has long been discussed for it’s subtext that has identified with LGBTQ+ community, dating back to the ‘30s with director James Whale, who was a openly gay filmmaker (even at the time despite how rare it was) who championed some of the most seminal horror films to this day including Frankenstein, The Invisible Man and Bride of Frankenstein.

Almost 100 years later, horror continues to explore queerness, recently with The Haunting of Bly Manor’s tragic love story. Freaky has a fun take on horror’s legacy on the side of its body swap antics with Osherovich, who hopes to see more of their character in a potential sequel. They continued to CinemaBlend with: