Elektra: 5 Reasons Why You Should Give the Oft-Forgotten Marvel Movie Another Chance

Quite recently, I wrote an article comparing the Kingpin from the 2003 Daredevil movie, and the Kingpin from the Daredevil TV show, and it got me thinking—What about Elektra? Because yeah, she was in both the movie and the TV show as well. That’s why I decided to highlight the Jennifer Garner Elektra movie, because honestly, I feel like a lot of people forget that movie even exists.

Now, let me be clear. I don’t really think Elektra is a “good” movie, per se. It has a lot of problems, and one might even argue that it’s Marvel’s version of Catwoman, meaning that it’s really campy and bad. But I don’t think that’s the case. In fact, even though I don’t think Elektra stands with the likes of, say, any of the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies or some of the X-Men movies (I mean, I definitely think Elektra’s better than that Godawful first Wolverine film). I certainly think that the Jennifer Garner superhero film is a lot better than most people make it out to be and I have 5 reasons why you should give it another shot. Oh, and spoilers up ahead.