Is Vin Diesel Filming Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder?

When Thor flew off with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: Endgame it led to a great deal of speculation as to what that meant for both segments of Marvel's larger franchise. With both a new Thor and Guardians movie planned, would we be seeing one side of the MCU appear, either in a cameo or supporting role, in the other? Recently, it's been reported that exactly that could be happening, as Chris Pratt is apparently set to fly to Australia, where Thor: Love and Thunder is filming, in order to play Star-Lord in the new movie. Now it's being claimed that Vin Diesel has done the same.