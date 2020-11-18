That Chris Hemsworth Trash Talk Video From Pom Klementieff Has A Second Mission: Impossible Connection

There has been a significant lack of superhero movies in 2020. It's been more than a little depressing considering this is the year, more than most, when we really could have used them. Luckily, the actors who play our favorite superheroes have still kept busy. They're out there making other films, and occasionally dropping dis tracks as part of the AGBO Superhero League, that sees several actors who play superheroes in the movies competing against each other in fantasy football and then singing about how they're better at it than anybody else. Most recently, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2's Pom Klementieff dropped what is without question the best video yet, but she didn't do it without some some help, and some of that help was more significant that we thought.