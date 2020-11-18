Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie Reacts To Calls For The Ayer Cut

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has had an interesting tenure in theaters, full of both peaks and valleys. The franchise had a rocky start, including some missteps with Justice League and Suicide Squad. But with the Snyder Cut becoming a reality over on HBO Max, some fans are hoping that David Ayer will get the same treatment for his villain-centric blockbuster. And now Margot Robbie herself has addressed this fan campaign.
Margot Robbie debuted her live-action version of Harley Quinn in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, before going on to reprise that role in Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad. Ayer has been open about how much the studio interfered with his vision for the 2017 movie, specifically citing how Joker's role was cut down and Harley's story was "eviscerated." Robbie was recently asked what she thought about the calls for the Ayer Cut, to which the Oscar nominated actress said:
I never saw the Ayer Cut. I mean, I know we shot a lot of stuff that didn't make it into the movie. I would be very curious myself.
Well, there you have it. Margot Robbie herself is eager to see some of the Suicide Squad footage left on the cutting room floor. And while there's no indication that Warner Bros. will move forward and actually make the Ayer cut a reality, perhaps having Harley Quinn invested could help these talks get off the ground. Only time will tell.
Margot Robbie's comments on the Happy Sad Confused podcast are sure to encourage DC fans out there who are hoping that the Suicide Squad director's cut will become a reality. David Ayer's vision for the movie was greatly changed due to studio interference, which called for the ill-fated movie to become more comedy following the success of Deadpool. Unfortunately, this isn't a pivot that audiences and critics responded to.
While the Ayer Cut might never become a reality at HBO Max, the franchise will continue on with James Gunn's the reboot/sequel The Suicide Squad. The movie will contain a handful of returning characters, including Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. The highly anticipated blockbuster is sure to be quite different from its predecessor, as the Guardians of the Galaxy director is known for putting his own personal spin on the superhero genre.
As for David Ayer, he's been able to keep busy in the years since Suicide Squad hit theaters. While he's continued to use social media to speak to his experience in the DCEU, Ayer has gone on to helm projects like Netflix's Bright and The Tax Collector starring Shia LaBeouf. We'll just have to see if any of the unseen footage from Suicide Squad makes it to the light of day in the future.
The next installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984, which is currently expected to hit theaters in time for Christmas. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.