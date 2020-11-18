New Snyder Cut Trailer Gave Cyborg An Emotional New Scene, And Fans Can’t Get Enough

While Cyborg is arguably still best known for his time with the Teen Titans, ever since the New 52 reboot, he’s been positioned in the comics as a founding member of the Justice League, and the DC Extended Universe followed suit. Ray Fisher made his first Cyborg appearance cameoing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but Justice League marked the character’s full debut, and there’s a lot more of him to look forward to in the Snyder Cut.