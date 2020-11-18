New Snyder Cut Trailer Gave Cyborg An Emotional New Scene, And Fans Can’t Get Enough

Leave a Comment
While yesterday marked the three-year anniversary of Justice League’s theatrical release, much more attention was spent on the forthcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a.k.a. the Snyder Cut, particularly with a new trailer for the HBO Max four-part series dropping online. While the majority of the footage had already been featured in the trailer released during DC FanDome in late August, there were a sprinkling of brand-new scenes, including one showing Ray Fisher’s Cyborg solemnly gazing at some kids playing football outside his apartment.
Considering how Victor Stone was a talented football player before the accident that destroyed most of his body and killed his mother, this quick snippet of the Snyder Cut has a lot of emotion packed in. Cue fans on Twitter reacting accordingly, such as the following:
While Cyborg is arguably still best known for his time with the Teen Titans, ever since the New 52 reboot, he’s been positioned in the comics as a founding member of the Justice League, and the DC Extended Universe followed suit. Ray Fisher made his first Cyborg appearance cameoing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but Justice League marked the character’s full debut, and there’s a lot more of him to look forward to in the Snyder Cut.
Cyborg received a fair amount of screen time in Justice League’s theatrical cut alongside his superhero teammates, but many of his scenes ended up being cut. Naturally Zack Snyder’s Justice League will reincorporated those scenes and reinstitute the character as the “heart of the story.” That scene of him looking at the young football enthusiasts certainly exemplifies that heart.
It’s also worth remembering Justice League is still how most people know about Ray Fisher, with his only non-DCEU on-screen credits being in an episode of the short-lived series The Astronaut Wives Club and starring in True Detective Season 3. So Zack Snyder’s Justice League provides a platform for Fisher to show off more of his acting skills.
Finally, in case it wasn’t clear earlier, the theatrical cut of Justice League failed to make much of an impression critically or commercially during its big screen run. So while Zack Snyder’s Justice League won’t end up being everyone’s cup of tea, there are a lot of folks looking forward to seeing the improvements this version of the movie has to offer, especially where Cyborg is concerned.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League will also stand out for all the new characters it’s throwing in, including Darkseid, Martian Manhunter, Iris West, Ryan Choi, The Joker and Cyborg’s mother Elinore Stone, played by Karen Bryson. Because the theatrical Justice League already occupies a place in the main DCEU continuity, Zack Snyder has said his movie operates in an “Elseworld” universe. So depending on the Snyder Cut is received, perhaps we could see more stories set in this continuity, including a direct sequel.
