One Ant-Man Star Isn’t Sure They’ll Be In The Third Movie

Leave a Comment
With Avengers: Endgame acting as the end of an era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the future is the only place everyone has their sights set on. Part of that is looking forward to new origin stories like Eternals, and another is anticipating the twists that will come in new sequels like Ant-Man 3. In the case of Bobby Cannavale, that particular project packs an interesting cliffhanger. Because in a recent interview the actor admitted he’s not so sure he’s actually in the third movie.
Promoting his role in the new Melissa McCarthy fronted comedy Superintelligence, some good natured fun and games came up with the folks at Fandom, involving whether Ms. McCarthy herself would end up in the MCU one way or another. And along the way from those remarks came the big question of whether Cannavale, a two time Marvel vet in the Ant-Man series, would be along for the ride one more time. While he’s not so sure about his place in Ant-Man 3, Bobby Cannavale is hopeful, as seen his answer below:
I would love that. I think Ant-Man 3 is going next year, and hopefully, I’ll be in it. I better be in it. I’ve gotta get on my phone and call Paul [Rudd] right now, actually.
Playing the second husband of Scott Lang’s ex-wife Maggie, Cannavale’s character of Jim Paxton was featured in both 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and The Wasp as a comic foil/friend to Paul Rudd’s main character. While Bobby Cannavale hasn’t had a chance to suit up and take part in the action, his moments with Rudd have been memorable, and the performers are pretty spectacular together. So this isn’t exactly a concern that only the former Boardwalk Empire star would share.
Time isn’t too much of an issue at this point either, as Marvel and Disney will obviously have to deal with the backlog of films needing to be released, starting with Black Widow’s May 2021 release. But with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3 all kicking into gear, thoughts will obviously turn towards getting Ant-Man 3 off the ground in its due course. Which means that Paul Rudd’s phone is probably ringing as you read this sentence, and right now he’s probably chatting with Bobby Cannavale about the cool new stuff his suit will do in Ant-Man 3.
He'll probably move onto how awesome it is that Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors has been cast as a major villain, who may or may not be Kang the Conqueror. But just before he mentions that the film is slated for a 2022 release date, Bobby Cannavale will have his chance to mention how much he wants to do Ant-Man 3. Stan Lee's spirit willing, that conversation will end with Paul Rudd smiling and saying, “Sure buddy, welcome back!” But for now, Cannavale fans will have to get their fix with the HBO Max original Superintelligence, which is set to debut on Thanksgiving.