One Ant-Man Star Isn’t Sure They’ll Be In The Third Movie

Time isn’t too much of an issue at this point either, as Marvel and Disney will obviously have to deal with the backlog of films needing to be released, starting with Black Widow’s May 2021 release. But with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3 all kicking into gear, thoughts will obviously turn towards getting Ant-Man 3 off the ground in its due course. Which means that Paul Rudd’s phone is probably ringing as you read this sentence, and right now he’s probably chatting with Bobby Cannavale about the cool new stuff his suit will do in Ant-Man 3.