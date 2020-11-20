Could Black Widow Be Released On Disney+? Here’s The Latest

Leave a Comment
2020 has been a wild one for the film world, as the industry came to a screeching halt in the spring as a result of global health issues. Various project were pushed back as a result of closed film sets and limited movie theater occupancy. It was just revealed that DC will be releasing Wonder Woman 1984 simultaneously in theaters and home via HBO Max, which has led to some online discussion regarding the fate of the Black Widow movie. And now we have a reported update regarding where Marvel and Disney are currently standing on the long awaited solo flick.
Black Widow was originally supposed to hit theaters back in May, before being pushed back a number of times. Scarlett Johansson first Marvel solo flick is currently set to hit theaters in May of 2021, which is still a number of months away. And while there's been talks online about the movie possibly following Mulan's lead and hitting Disney+, it seems the studio is committed to Black Widow getting a full theatrical release.
This latest report comes to us from Deadline, which indicates that a number of upcoming projects may be getting their release via Disney+, especially since 2021 will be so jam packed with delayed blockbusters. Later in that same story its revealed via a source close to the House of Mouse that Marvel Studios has no intention of Black Widow getting the streaming treatment. Instead, all plans are for it to reportedly go to theaters, and therefore make a significant box office profit in the process.
This makes a great deal of sense, considering how much Marvel movie consistently make in theaters. After all, every single installment in Phase Three was a box office and critical success. And with the fandom having to wait longer than anticipated for Black Widow to finally kick off the next slate of movies, anticipation for Cate Shortland's upcoming MCU debut is at a fever pitch.
Black Widow's tenure in the MCU is currently available on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Excitement for Black Widow has been steadily building since the project was first announced, as Marvel fans had been waiting over a decade for Scarlett Johansson's signature character to finally get a solo movie. The movie will reveal more about Natasha's dark past, while also introducing a ton of new characters in the process. And fans can't wait to dive into the next Phase of Marvel movies with the project.
Moviegoers are especially eager to see Black Widow released in the wake of the title character's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. The OG Avenger perished during the Time Heist so the Soul Stone could be procured to snap the dusted population back into existence, in one of the most tragic scenes in the entire MCU. Her solo movie will presumably give context to this decision, while also giving the character an appropriate sendoff for the fandom.
Moviegoers are also eager to see if any of the new characters being introduced in the Black Widow movie end up having a future role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because when Scarlett Johansson referred to the upcoming movie as a franchise, countless fan theories popped up online. Perhaps the most popular is that recent Oscar nominee Florence Pugh might take on the mantle of the main Black Widow. Additionally, there's the ongoing mystery around the villainous Taskmaster, and who might be playing the masked foe.
Black Widow is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 7th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.