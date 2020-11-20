Scream 5’s Jack Quaid Jokes About The Movie’s Title

Leave a Comment
It's a good time to be a horror fan. Because with the combination of the genre's current renaissance and the film world's penchant for nostalgia, plenty of beloved franchises have returned to theaters. The latest of these is the upcoming Scream movie which has been titled.... Scream. This bold title choice went viral upon its release, with some fans lamenting that they missed an opportunity to title it 5cream. And now cast member Jack Quaid has joked about that alternate title himself.
Jack Quaid became a household name thanks to his starring role in Amazon's The Boys, and fans are eager to see him join Woodsboro in Scream 5. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's highly anticipated slasher recently wrapped production, where the movie's title was officially revealed to the general public. But it turns out the cast and crew had a recurring joke about it being called 5cream, and there were even hilarious shirts made to commemorate their time on set. Check it out below.
I mean, how can you not already love the cast of Scream? On top of being filled with familiar, talented faces, it looks like they had a good time while bring the world of Woodsboro back to life. And while the movie wasn't ultimately titled 5cream, that title lives on with both the fans and those who actually worked on upcoming sequel.
The above image comes to us from the personal Instagram of Scream star Jack Quaid. Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett assembled a stellar cast to bring the movie to life, featuring both legacy characters and a slew of newcomers. And since principal photography recently wrapped, the first official images from the set have arrived and broken the internet. This includes the first glimpse of Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox reunited in what looks like Stu's old house from the original movie.
As for 5cream, that title quickly went viral when the fifth Scream movie was announced, and it looks like the cast and crew also enjoyed joking about it while shooting. The joke is actually a reference to Scream 4, which was stylized as SCRE4M during that movie's marketing. 5cream would be a hilariously weird choice for the movie's name, but still preferable than the official title for some fans.
Regardless of its name, Scream has a ton going for it. The slasher property is hugely popular, and the inclusion of the original trio of heroes (Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette) has helped to satiate naysayers. After all, the sequel will mark the first Scream movie that wasn't directed by late horror legend Wes Craven.
Like 2018's Halloween movie before it, the new Scream movie landed on a title that is the exact name of the original film. Previously all of the franchise's sequel were simple given a number Scream 2, Scream 3, and so on. But clearly Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are going back to basics, and it should be interesting to see how it continues to pay homage to Wes Craven's original. Their love for Craven's work is exactly how Neve Campbell was convinced to once again reprise her role as Sidney Prescott.
Scream is currently expected to hit theaters on January 14, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.