Scream 5’s Jack Quaid Jokes About The Movie’s Title

Like 2018's Halloween movie before it, the new Scream movie landed on a title that is the exact name of the original film. Previously all of the franchise's sequel were simple given a number Scream 2, Scream 3, and so on. But clearly Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are going back to basics, and it should be interesting to see how it continues to pay homage to Wes Craven's original. Their love for Craven's work is exactly how Neve Campbell was convinced to once again reprise her role as Sidney Prescott.