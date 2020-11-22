Disney World Has A Strategy For Parkgoers Who Don’t Comply With Mask Rules

Having visited Walt Disney World during this mask-going period, I can confirm that ahead of the Hall of Presidents show a cast member did straight up tell people to stay socially distanced, only sit in chairs that were clearly marked and keep their masks on. The implication at the time was that the show would be stopped if the rules weren’t followed, so hearing that this happened in real time makes sense. However, it does make it clear that cast members are not messing around when it comes to the new rules, even if it means stopping the magic for a minute or two.