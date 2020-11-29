The Best Stephen King Movies Based On His Short Stories

10. Secret Window ("Secret Window, Secret Garden" from Four Past Midnight)

Secret Window features Johnny Depp without his swagger or weird mannerisms. Instead, he plays a depressed writer named Mort going through a divorce with a pretty severe case of writer’s block. Well, one day, a stranger named John Shooter (played by John Turturro) comes to Mort’s doorstep and says that Mort stole one of his stories. Spooky coincidences and occurrences ensue.

Secret Window is a pretty taut film throughout. It’s PG-13, so it has to rely more on tension than gore, and John Turturro plays a really great creep. Johnny Depp is also pretty good here as Mort, as you slowly question his sanity. But I just wish Depp went a little more overboard with his trademark weirdness because it actually would have worked here. Also, as somebody who has read the short story that this movie is based off of, I actually prefer this movie’s ending to the book’s, as it connects better to the rest of the story. Overall, a pretty good movie, if not a great one.