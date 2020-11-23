Black Panther 2 Has Reportedly Cast Its First New Cast Member

While new villains will certainly give us an idea of what the next Black Panther movie has planned, the bigger questions are certainly going to be surrounding what the plan is for the title character. Early indications are that Letitia Wright's Shuri will be taking on a more prominent role in the new movie, perhaps taking on the Black Panther role herself. That certainly makes some sense, it's happened in the comics as well. Marvel has yet to confirm anything beyond the fact that Black Panther 2 is still happening, The one exception being that the movie will not use a CGI version of Chadwick Boseman's character, even briefly to explain what happened to him.