Lynda Carter Responds To Wonder Woman 1984’s HBO Max Release

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
As far as DC heroes go, there are few quite as iconic as Wonder Woman. Actress Lynda Carter was the first person to play Diana Prince in live-action, the mantle has since been taken by Gal Gadot in the DC Extended Universe. Director Patty Jenkins' highly anticipated sequel Wonder Woman 1984 was delayed a number of times, although it's set to be released in both theaters and HBO Max on December 25th. And now Carter has responded this unprecedented distribution plan.
A variety of blockbusters were pushed back a full year as a result of ongoing health issues, as studios hope to bide their time in order to have a strong box office performance. And with some movies skipping theaters and heading straight to homes, all eyes were on Warner Bros.' plan for Wonder Woman 1984. The movie will be screened as well as streamed, and Lynda Carter responded to this news on social media, saying:
Lynda Carter continues to be a vocal cheerleader for the current Wonder Woman franchise, and it's a relationship that goes both ways. And while the fandom are eagerly hoping that Carter finally gets her cameo in 1984, we'll have to wait another month to see if her schedule matched with the mysterious sequel's filming.
The above message from Lynda Carter comes from her personal Twitter page. She sometimes uses social media to communicate with the generations of Wonder Woman fans out there, while also expressing her support and excitement over the burgeoning franchise within the DC Extended Universe. Patty Jenkins' 2017 original proved that female-led superhero movies were financially viable, while also making important steps forward regarding inclusion both behind in front and behind the camera.
The original Wonder Woman movie is currently streaming on HBO Max, which will become the eventual home of 1984. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Wonder Woman 1984 had been pushed back a number of times throughout the years, before landing on a release date of June 5th. But with the ongoing pandemic proving to affect the industry until further notice, it eventually landed on the usually coveted Christmas Date. But rather than only releasing on streaming or theaters, it'll hit HBO Max and the big screen at the same time.
There's a ton of anticipation behind Wonder Woman 1984, so it should be interesting to see how it performs in theaters vs. how many new subscribers sign up for HBO Max in order to see the sequel. It's a release method that hasn't been attempted before, and highlights just how unprecedented the current times are. Only time will tell how well this works out for both Warner Bros. and movie theaters themselves.
Story-wise, Wonder Woman 1984 will continue to reveal Diana Prince's history on earth. Picking up decades after the events of the original movie, Chris Pine's Steve Trevor will mysteriously be resurrected. Additionally, new foes are coming in the form of Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, played by Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal respectively.
Wonder Woman 1984 will arrive on HBO Max and theaters on December 25th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.