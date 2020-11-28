Tom Holland's Chaos Walking: 5 Questions We Have After The New Trailer

I’m also curious how foolproof The Noise is? If it's an affliction or mutation, can it be mutated further for one to be able to cloud one’s ability to read the other’s thoughts or to get the other to influence one’s thoughts? If one were to live with this situation for long enough, could they actually be able to lie through their thoughts? Ok, maybe it’s because Mads Mikkelson played Hannibal, Kaecilius in Doctor Strange, may take up Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts next and is wearing a very conspicuous furry pink coat, but he and Nick Jonas’ character look a bit suspicious to me. It will be interesting to see how a movie with this concept attempts to deceive us.