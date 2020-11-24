Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Weighs In On The Han Shot First Debate

When it comes to the Star Wars franchise, you’ll never have any trouble finding topics for two or more fans to debate about, from which is the greatest Star Wars movie to the best order in which to watch said movies. But arguably no Star Wars debate is as infamous as hashing out the “Han shot first” controversy. On the off chance you reading through this, yet are not a fan of tales set in a galaxy far, far away, this is referring to how Han Solo shot Greedo first in the original version of the first Star Wars movie, but in the later re-edits of A New Hope made it so Greedo fired off a shot before Han gunned the Rodian bounty hunter down.