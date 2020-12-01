Upcoming Daniel Kaluuya Movies: What's Ahead For The Get Out Star

Barney (Producer) - TBD

As all of the former '90s kids start to grow up and become adults and parents of their own, it is only a matter of time before every staple of life back then makes its way to the big screen. We have seen it with the Power Rangers movies and most recently and more successfully with Sonic the Hedgehog, but now it looks like another, and less obvious children's program will soon take to the silver screen. Back in October 2019, The Guardian newspaper reported that Daniel Kaluuya and Mattel were teaming up for a live-action Barney & Friends film adaptation. When the project was announced, Kaluuya told the publication he was excited to explore what he called a modern-day hero and to see if his message of love can stand the test of time.

Daniel Kaluuya, who is producing the project alongside the iconic toy manufacturer, gave an incredibly meaningful reason for spearheading the project during a conversation with Entertainment Weekly in 2020, stating: