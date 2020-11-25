The Batman Set Photo Reveals More About The Setting Of Robert Pattinson’s Movie

The set photos in question also show off what appear to be the entrance to the Batcave that will be present in The Batman, showing it off from the outside this time. You can see a body of water, and sections of a forest that hide the entrance to the cave in a rock wall. In the trailer that Matt Reeves brought to DC FanDome, we saw snippets of the inside of the cave. But this is our first real look at the outside of it. No sign of that rumored portal that might open up and allow a Bat Helicopter to surface. Do you think that’s still a possibility?