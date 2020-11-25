Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Lily James Knew Married Co-Star Dominic West Long Before Their Romantic Weekend Jaunt

Lily James in Rebecca on Netflix 2020

It’s been more than a month since Lily James was caught with married actor Dominic West during a weekend jaunt to Rome. The two had been working together during the summer and early fall on The Pursuit of Love, a project based on the popular Nancy Mitford book of the same name. However, apparently Lily James knew Dominic West long before the trip to Rome in which they were caught canoodling and sightseeing together. James recalled how they had worked together early on in her career.

In The Pursuit of Love, Lily James is set to play lead character Linda Radlett, a flighty young woman growing up in Pre-World War II London, who misses the boat on love. In the project, Dominic West, who is 20 years her senior, will play Uncle Matthew, Linda’s eccentric uncle and caretaker. In an interview with The Guardian, James touched on her prior professional relationship with West, also mentioning a lively exchange from their upcoming project.

So I’ve known him a really long time. He’s a brilliant Uncle Matthew, another mad sort of character. I have a great line in it where I say, ‘Matthew is frightening and I disapprove of him, but I feel he sets the bar for English manhood.’ What a great line.

The two actually met on the set of Othello in 2011, actually playing leads  Iago and Desdemona, two characters who come to fairly ill-fated ends, in the famous Shakespearean production. Playing Desdemona was an early role for Lily James, who received early notice at the time. She then went on to star in Downton Abbey in 2012 and in Disney’s Cinderella a few years later, before landing more recent roles in Netflix’s Rebecca and The Pursuit of Love.

Lily James’ comments on the Uncle Matthew character, her relationship with Dominic West and the “great line” we can expect from her character Linda came a few weeks before news broke about their weekend jaunt to Rome. The article was published after the two were seemingly caught out, despite the fact West is married with children. West and his wife addressed the press and said they are "very much still together," though James has not commented.

For her part, James had at the time recently broken things off with her longtime beau Matt Smith and was seen with Chris Evans over the summer. The rumor mill has been rampant with speculation that she might be looking to get back with the Doctor Who star following her short stint in the gossip rags, but I’d take that with a grain of salt. What is definitely true is that she has cut back on appearances in the time since the news broke, though she did touch base with Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show for a recent interview.

The Pursuit of Love is still coming together, but it will be interesting to see how that press is undergone once the series, which also stars Emily Mortimer and Emily Beecham, is ready to make its big debut. It’s a highly anticipated project, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated on that front.

More From This Author
    • Jessica Rawden Jessica Rawden View Profile

      Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.

DWTS Wife Accuses Gleb Of Cheating, Forcing Chrishell Stause To Defend Against Rumors television 2w DWTS Wife Accuses Gleb Of Cheating, Forcing Chrishell Stause To Defend Against Rumors Jessica Rawden
When Asked About Reported Fling With Chris Evans, Lily James Played Coy news 1M When Asked About Reported Fling With Chris Evans, Lily James Played Coy Jessica Rawden
Rebecca Ending: Netflix Flick's Director Talks Changing What Happened In The Book For The Movie news 1M Rebecca Ending: Netflix Flick's Director Talks Changing What Happened In The Book For The Movie Eric Eisenberg

Trending Movies

F9 May 28, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Monster Hunter Dec 25, 2020 Monster Hunter Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 Rating TBD
Escape Room 2 TBD Escape Room 2 Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II Apr 23, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Channing Tatum Shaved His Head After Wrapping The Movie Dog, Check Out His New Look TBD Channing Tatum Shaved His Head After Wrapping The Movie Dog, Check Out His New Look Rating TBD
Clifford The Big Red Dog First Look Is Big, Red And Filled With Puppies TBD Clifford The Big Red Dog First Look Is Big, Red And Filled With Puppies Rating TBD
Miley Cyrus Just Revealed She Had A Sobriety Setback During The Pandemic TBD Miley Cyrus Just Revealed She Had A Sobriety Setback During The Pandemic Rating TBD
Extraction 2: The Russo Brothers Reveal When The Netflix Sequel Is Aiming To Shoot TBD Extraction 2: The Russo Brothers Reveal When The Netflix Sequel Is Aiming To Shoot Rating TBD
One Day At A Time Bosses And Stars React To The Comedy’s Second Cancellation TBD One Day At A Time Bosses And Stars React To The Comedy’s Second Cancellation Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information