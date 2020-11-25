Comments

Leave a Comment

news

One Of Doctor Strange’s Trippiest Moments Got The Comic Treatment, And I Can’t Look Away

Doctor Strange's arms in Infinity War

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the past decade and change of filmmaking, featuring a ton of iconic characters from the page. One of the most unique heroes to join the fray is Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, who is expected to have a major role in the next slate of movies. Strange's powers have featured some of the MCU's most trippy visuals, one of which was recently given the comic book treatment. And I can't look away.

Scott Derrickson's Doctor Strange movie had a unique visual language, with the magic of the MCU making way for stunning effects and settings. He eventually crossed over with the greater shared universe with Avengers: Infinity War, where the Sorcerer Supreme went toe to toe with Josh Brolin's Thanos. During this sequence on Titan, Strange grows a number of arms before creating cloned visions of himself. Now we can see what that might look like as a retro comic, check it out below.

I mean, how cool is that? While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for creating more realistic version of various comic book looks, but it's refreshing to see the beloved characters go back to basics. And given how wild Doctor Strange's typically are on the big screen, this is especially true for the above piece of fan art.

The image seen above comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist John Black. They've got a clear interest in comic book movies, and has developed a following for recreating iconic moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the style of a retro comic. This shot originates from the epic battle on Titan in Avengers: Infinity War, where Doctor Strange infamously gave Thanos the Time Stone.

Marvel fans can re-watch Doctor Strange's tenure in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

While Doctor Strange used his full magical capabilities alongside the Avengers and Guardians in Infinity War, the character had also seen countless outcomes for their counter with the Mad Titan. And as such, he knew he'd likely have to give the Time Stone over and be dusted before Josh Brolin's villain would finally be able to be destroyed in Endgame.

It should be interesting to see what comes next for Doctor Strange in the MCU. With characters like Captain America and Iron Man given their final sendoff, the newer heroes will no doubt have even more importance in Phases Four and Five. Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will feature Scarlet Witch and have the possibility of greatly expanding the MCU.

Additionally, Benedict Cumberbatch's signature magician will also have a role in the mysterious Spider-Man 3 movie. He's expected to be another major mentor to Tom Holland's web slinger, following in the steps of Tony Stark and Quentin Beck. And considering that Peter Parker's secret identity was revealed at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, he's going to need all the help he can get.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to hit theaters on March 25th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.

Up Next

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Co-Director Raises A Great Point About Doctor Strange In Spider-Man 3
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Kevin Feige Reveals How Marvel's WandaVision Will Be Like The Office television 21h Kevin Feige Reveals How Marvel's WandaVision Will Be Like The Office Britt Lawrence
How The Rumors Rihanna Might Be In Black Panther 2 Spread Like Wildfire news 21h How The Rumors Rihanna Might Be In Black Panther 2 Spread Like Wildfire Adam Holmes
The New Mutants Finally Gets Some Good News After Delays And Disappointing Box Office news 24h The New Mutants Finally Gets Some Good News After Delays And Disappointing Box Office Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
Words On Bathroom Walls Aug 7, 2020 Words On Bathroom Walls Rating TBD
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II Apr 23, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Hillbilly Elegy Director Ron Howard Thanks Netflix Users For Response After Movie Hits #1 TBD Hillbilly Elegy Director Ron Howard Thanks Netflix Users For Response After Movie Hits #1 Rating TBD
What Fuller House Star Candace Cameron Bure's Kids Think About Her Talking Openly About Sex Life TBD What Fuller House Star Candace Cameron Bure's Kids Think About Her Talking Openly About Sex Life Rating TBD
Netflix’s Christmas Chronicles 2: Kurt Russell’s Prep For Santa Claus Sounds Wild TBD Netflix’s Christmas Chronicles 2: Kurt Russell’s Prep For Santa Claus Sounds Wild Rating TBD
How Jeopardy Is Doing In The Ratings After Alex Trebek's Death TBD How Jeopardy Is Doing In The Ratings After Alex Trebek's Death Rating TBD
A Key Spider-Man 3 Contributor Has Confirmed Their Involvement In Tom Holland’s Latest TBD A Key Spider-Man 3 Contributor Has Confirmed Their Involvement In Tom Holland’s Latest Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information