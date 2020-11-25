One Of Doctor Strange’s Trippiest Moments Got The Comic Treatment, And I Can’t Look Away

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the past decade and change of filmmaking, featuring a ton of iconic characters from the page. One of the most unique heroes to join the fray is Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, who is expected to have a major role in the next slate of movies. Strange's powers have featured some of the MCU's most trippy visuals, one of which was recently given the comic book treatment. And I can't look away.
Scott Derrickson's Doctor Strange movie had a unique visual language, with the magic of the MCU making way for stunning effects and settings. He eventually crossed over with the greater shared universe with Avengers: Infinity War, where the Sorcerer Supreme went toe to toe with Josh Brolin's Thanos. During this sequence on Titan, Strange grows a number of arms before creating cloned visions of himself. Now we can see what that might look like as a retro comic, check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for creating more realistic version of various comic book looks, but it's refreshing to see the beloved characters go back to basics. And given how wild Doctor Strange's typically are on the big screen, this is especially true for the above piece of fan art.
The image seen above comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist John Black. They've got a clear interest in comic book movies, and has developed a following for recreating iconic moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the style of a retro comic. This shot originates from the epic battle on Titan in Avengers: Infinity War, where Doctor Strange infamously gave Thanos the Time Stone.
While Doctor Strange used his full magical capabilities alongside the Avengers and Guardians in Infinity War, the character had also seen countless outcomes for their counter with the Mad Titan. And as such, he knew he'd likely have to give the Time Stone over and be dusted before Josh Brolin's villain would finally be able to be destroyed in Endgame.
It should be interesting to see what comes next for Doctor Strange in the MCU. With characters like Captain America and Iron Man given their final sendoff, the newer heroes will no doubt have even more importance in Phases Four and Five. Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will feature Scarlet Witch and have the possibility of greatly expanding the MCU.
Additionally, Benedict Cumberbatch's signature magician will also have a role in the mysterious Spider-Man 3 movie. He's expected to be another major mentor to Tom Holland's web slinger, following in the steps of Tony Stark and Quentin Beck. And considering that Peter Parker's secret identity was revealed at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, he's going to need all the help he can get.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to hit theaters on March 25th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.