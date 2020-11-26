Bella Thorne Wears Lingerie To Promote Her New, Cheaper Black Friday Deals On OnlyFans

Leave a Comment
It’s that time of year when people start shopping for gifts for their loved ones. Black Friday is looking a little different this year as sales have extended through the month of November, but if you are looking for a very outside-the-box gift or perhaps looking to treat yourself, Bella Thorne may have you covered. The actress joined OnlyFans a few months ago, and now she has her own Black Friday deals coming down the pipeline.
The actress took to her other social media accounts to share the news this week, revealing that for the holiday she has some deals going on for fans who want to check out her account. Some of these deals involve signing up for her Only Fans account for a specific period of time. She shared a glimpse of what to expect on her Instagram stories before revealing the full deals on her Only Fans account.
Back in August, Bella Thorne made news when she announced she was launching an OnlyFans account for $20 dollars a month. This led her to hit records in terms of profit on the subscription only service, earning more than $2 million in less than a week. But the success came with some backlash after fans thought they would be seeing nudes on the oft NSFW site and got lingerie instead. This led some fans to ask for their money back.
Subsequently, OnlyFans also set restrictions on how much content creators could ask for their content, thus also angering other sex workers on OnlyFans who were already successful at what they did on the service--at varying price points. It was a whole brouhaha and Bella Thorne apologized. In the time since, her content has still been popular on the site, with 266.2K followers. Her tagline on the site is “get to know me more I’m your girl.”
Now her Black Friday deals include a $10 a month subscription price point, as well as some longer term deals. In a post on OnlyFans, Bella Thorne has several bundles going for the holidays. Right now, you can get three months of access to her account for only $21 bucks, which is 30% off the initial $10 price. Or, you can pay $42 and get six months of access, which is basically the same 30% deal as the three-month one, though you are contracted for longer.
When last we heard from Bella Thorne’s OnlyFans account, the singer and actress had been using the platform to push out some exclusive content related to her brand. It was on OnlyFans that she debuted her racy “Lonely” video, for example. She’s also interactive on the platform in a way that’s more personal than what her fans are used to seeing on her other social accounts, including Instagram or TikTok.
So, if you are getting mileage out of that, this isn’t a half bad deal for her fanbase. Just hope you didn’t shell out the full $60 bucks for the next six months already.