Bella Thorne Wears Lingerie To Promote Her New, Cheaper Black Friday Deals On OnlyFans

Now her Black Friday deals include a $10 a month subscription price point, as well as some longer term deals. In a post on OnlyFans, Bella Thorne has several bundles going for the holidays. Right now, you can get three months of access to her account for only $21 bucks, which is 30% off the initial $10 price. Or, you can pay $42 and get six months of access, which is basically the same 30% deal as the three-month one, though you are contracted for longer.