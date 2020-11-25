Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Shares Benefits Of Streaming Releases

I mean the world is disrupting and it's changing at lightning speed and the pandemic has certainly accelerated that change. And I think that there are certain stories that are better suited for digital distribution in the off of theatrical distribution and I think, you know it's becoming more evident what those stories are. I also think that there's a real specificity to, you know, reaching regions, international regions that digital has as an advantage. Also, there's a cost advantage. People can share accounts, you know, where they can get, you know, 10 movies in a month for the cost of one film. You know not everyone can afford the luxury of going to the theater.