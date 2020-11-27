The Best Black Friday Deals For The Movie And TV Fan In Your Life

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
I don’t know where most people would put Thanksgiving on a power ranking list of best holidays, but for me, it’s clearly a top two situation. The food is on point. There’s football on all day. Expectations for being productive are basically zero. It’s just all sorts of awesome, and oh by the way, it’s immediately followed by Black Friday, which is its own special kind of cool. This year, like everything else in our lives, Black Friday has changed a fair amount. It feels more like an extension of Cyber Monday. Fortunately, it still offers the same double-take deals, and for movie and TV fans, there are some truly incredible choices this year.
As such, we figured we’d round up some of our favorite deals we’ve spotted. Some would make great Christmas presents for a special person in your life, or even better, all would make great gifts for yourself right now. You’ve earned it maybe.
We’ve gone ahead and dropped in links to the various products, along with reasons why we’re into it and in some cases, marginally witty comments because we need approval and can’t help ourselves. If you see something you’re interested in, go check it out. We pick up a little referral money in the process, and you get something cool at an artificially low price. To quote Clue, what could be more American than that?
Roku Streaming Stick+
You'd be hard pressed to find a more straightforward method for consuming streaming content. Roku is in thousands of homes across the US and nearly a third of all smart TV's sold use Roku's operating system. Plus you can customize what you like to watch, unless of course that is HBO Max, then you are out of luck for the time being. This year ROKU is running some incredible deals on both their product and services. I've gone ahead and attached the best deals that below.
The Roku Streaming Stick + features that signature Roku ease of use with HD, 4K and HDR support so you can watch your favorite movies and TV shows in the highest quality, from the comfort of your own home. Right now it's only $29, compared to the usual $49.99 - Buy it HERE
Roku Ultra 2020
Let's say you are looking for something with all the bells and whistles. Enter the Roku Ultra 2020. This set up gives you the glorious HD, 4k and HDR plus Dolby Vision. Also, it comes with a sweet voice controlled remote and a headphone jack so you can finally watch Tenet without waking up the entire neighborhood. Right now it's only $69.00, compared to the usual $99.99 - Buy it HERE
Roku Streambar
Okay, let's say you don't care what those pesky neighbors or flat makes think and you want to shake the windows while watching a Christopher Nolan film at full volume (I suggest Dunkirk). Well look no further because Roku's streambar has a sweet deal going for Black Friday. The Streambar features HD, 4K, and HDR in addition to four internal speakers that will compliment the crisp picture with excellent sound. Right now it's only $99.99, compared to the usual $129.99 - Buy it HERE
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device With Alexa Voice Remote
Roku isn't the only company out there with quality streaming devices. Amazon has a number of devices and accessories to improve your streaming quality of life. Plus, HBO Max just reached a deal to have their service on all Amazon devices, so if you are holding out for Zach Snyders upcoming Justice League you may want to get a device that can actually stream it! Right now the Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device With Alexa Voice Remote is $29.99 compared to the usual $49.99 - buy it HERE
Fire TV Cube
Have you ever wanted to control your entire house with your voice? Yeah, me too. With the Amazon Fire TV Cube you and watch TV, turn off the lights and even make phone calls completely hands free! This Ex Machina-esque device also supports 4K Ultra HD content, plus support for Dolby Vision and HDR. Right now the Fire TV Cube is only $79.99 compared to the usual $119.99 - Buy it HERE
Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Home Theater Streaming Blu-Ray Disc Player
Some of us just love physical media. Personally, I love a good DVD or Blu-Ray. I feel like it's mine as opposed to something streaming, I can watch it whenever and it looks great on my bookshelf. To watch those you need a quality Blu Ray player, plus there's a fancy new Ultra HD platform that straight up will not run on older Blu Ray devices. The Sony UHD Home Theater is the brings the best of both worlds to your living room with streaming capabilities and a built in ultra HD Player. You can watch anything on this bad boy, outside of a VHS! Right now the Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Home Theater Streaming Blu-Ray Disc Player is only $198 compared to the usual $299.99 - buy it HERE
Okay folks, that about wraps it up for the best deals that I could find for streaming and general entertainment viewing. I'm sure there are a couple of deals out there I missed though. So, if you find anything please drop us a line in the comment section so your fellow readers (and myself) can bask in the glory that is discounted goods. Happy (and safe) shopping to you all!