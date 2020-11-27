Daniel Craig's Casino Royale Has A Poker Mistake That Still Makes The Director Laugh

Then again, Casino Royale has an entire section that pins really high stakes on the money that not only Le Chiffre is putting on the table, but the funds that Her Majesty’s Treasury is staking Bond to get into the game. Plus, some of that money does belong to the CIA, as you’ll remember that Jeffrey Wright’s soon to return Felix Leiter is the one that gives James the money to buy back in, after his first crippling loss. Keeping those details in mind, you can see why Martin Campbell laughs at the moment, which occurs at the end of the scene shown below: