Disney Parks Reveals An Awesome New Look At Epcot’s Ratatouille Ride

Remy and Emelie in Ratatouille

Although it has not been an easy year for Disney Parks, the company has been hard at work on a number of upcoming attractions to greet visitors once it’s safer to return. The Avengers Campus is currently being built over at Disney’s California Adventure and the Princess and the Frog redesign of Splash Mountain is already being fast tracked by imagineers following the widespread petition that led to the decision. And the Ratatouille ride coming to Walt Disney World’s Epcot looks to be coming right along.

Disney has been working on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure all year, originally with an open date over the summer. COVID-19 has delayed the opening of its doors until 2021 but, in the meantime, the company has made some serious progress on the ride. During Thanksgiving’s broadcast of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, audiences were treated to a special new preview of the ride. Take a look:

Never thought I’d say this, but I can’t wait to be a rat. The ride has existed over at Disneyland Paris since 2014 but, during 2017’s D23 expo, it was announced to be joining EPCOT’s World Showcase in the French Pavilion -- well, because obviously our favorite French rat needs to be represented there! Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure has its guests “shrinking” to Remy's size and venturing through Gusteau’s kitchen in an attraction inspired by the sequence set to the “Wall Rat” piece of Michael Giacchino’s score from the movie.

As the Disney Parks video shows, the ride is built to scale with how a rat would see the world and implements elements of 4-D, including vibration effects, smells, water and wind effects. It’s an immersive ride that has even built its vehicles to behave differently so riders will get different experiences each time they ride the attraction.

The ride is looking amazing and incredibly real, meaning that fans of the underrated Pixar film will get a truly memorable experience out of the upcoming attraction. Plus, it's especially incredible to hear how much work goes into making a Disney attraction such as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

The upcoming ride looks like it's using a combination of the classic Disney ride feel with new technologies such as 3-D animation, 4-D experiences and a shake of uniqueness that has gone into other popular attractions such as Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout or Cars Land’s Radiator Springs Racers. Walt Disney World is currently open to guests but at a limited capacity that involves strict mask-wearing and social-distancing policy.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure does not have an official opening date right now, though it's set to officially open its doors in 2021. We’ll keep you posted here on CinemaBlend for more on Disney Parks.

TikTok Is Creating A Ratatouille Musical And Even Disney Is Getting In On It
