Disney Parks Reveals An Awesome New Look At Epcot’s Ratatouille Ride

Although it has not been an easy year for Disney Parks, the company has been hard at work on a number of upcoming attractions to greet visitors once it’s safer to return. The Avengers Campus is currently being built over at Disney’s California Adventure and the Princess and the Frog redesign of Splash Mountain is already being fast tracked by imagineers following the widespread petition that led to the decision. And the Ratatouille ride coming to Walt Disney World’s Epcot looks to be coming right along.