Ryan Reynolds Gets Bloody, Hangs With His Younger Self In The First Look At His Upcoming Time Travel Movie

The Adam Project is currently filming in Vancouver, and it already has distribution set up via Netflix. The streaming service is known for withholding release dates until they are a couple months out, but it's not impossible to believe that shooting could wrap either just before or right after the new year and be on a schedule that will allow it to be released around this time in 2021. Given its interesting plot and absolutely stacked cast, this is a title that definitely has our attention here at CinemaBlend, so we'll keep you posted about the most interesting details that arrive about the production.