Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o And More Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman On His Birthday

Yesterday marked actor Chadwick Boseman’s birthday, who would have turned 44 if he were still with us. Sadly, the Black Panther star passed away in late August from complications related to his four-year battle with colon cancer. Though he’s now gone, he’s certainly not forgotten, as evidenced by some of his Black Panther costars, including Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o, and other famous folks who knew him paying tribute on his birthday.