The She's All That Reboot Shut Down A Busy COVID Testing Site In L.A. And People Were Furious

Leave a Comment
It would be an understatement to say the world is a very different place now due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and part of this new reality is the fact that many across the country must utilize testing sites. With this, many L.A. residents were not pleased to hear that a local testing site was being shut down for a day due to the She’s All That remake – He’s All That – filming at the location. While the situation has now been resolved, it took a little time to reach a resolution.
Last night, it was originally reported that Miramax’s He’s All That would be shooting at L.A.’s Union Station today (December 1) and that the location would be inaccessible to the general public. However, the heavily visited station is also in proximity of the South Patio COVID-19 testing kiosk. As a result, 504 residents who had scheduled appointments were sent emails stating that their appointments had been cancelled.
He’s All That’s film shoot was granted a permit by FilmLA, per Deadline. The production is set to film both interior and exterior shots at the terminal, and the total size of the cast and crew is estimated to be about 170, according to the trade.
The actual decision to close the testing site was made by testing corporation Curative. Initially, the organization believed that testing would be disruptive and that social distancing would be difficult in the midst of the film’s shoot.
Naturally, many people were displeased with their appointments being cancelled at the last minute, which led to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti stepping in to help get the COVID kiosk open. Producers at Miramax were also said to be working with officials at Curative to have things up and running during the shoot.
By late last night, Mayor Garcetti announced that the kiosk would remain open during the day and that He’s All That’s shoot would proceed as scheduled. Deadline’s latest report on the matter pointed to 200 people being involved with the film shoot. This number, combined with the 504 people with scheduled appointments, means L.A.’s Union Station is going to be quite crowded today.
A remake of 1999’s She’s All That has been discussed over the last few years but only recently had the project really started to pick up steam. Just a few months ago, the project received an official title and began to fill out its cast. As its title suggests, the gender swapped He’s All That will flip the original film’s premise and center on a social media influencer who, to get back at her ex-boyfriend, aims to transform the school’s biggest loser into a stud. The film is being directed by Mark Waters from screenplay by R. Lee Fleming.
With so much going on at L.A.’s Union Station, those involved in the shoot and citizens with test appointments will hopefully remain safe. Keep it here at CinemaBlend for more news from the world of movies and TV.