The She's All That Reboot Shut Down A Busy COVID Testing Site In L.A. And People Were Furious

It would be an understatement to say the world is a very different place now due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and part of this new reality is the fact that many across the country must utilize testing sites. With this, many L.A. residents were not pleased to hear that a local testing site was being shut down for a day due to the She’s All That remake – He’s All That – filming at the location. While the situation has now been resolved, it took a little time to reach a resolution.