Fifty Shades’ Jamie Dornan Recalls One Brutal Review Of Christian Grey That's Stuck With Him

These days, Jamie Dornan is out and about working on a lot of indie films. While Fifty Shades has opened a lot of doors for the actor to become a household name and take paths that are more akin to what he really wants to be doing and less akin to being shirtless eye candy, Dornan still understands the franchise was the path to help get him there. He’s respectful about his time with Dakota Johnson on the big screen yet says he is looking forward to more “diverse and interesting work.”