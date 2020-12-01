Aubrey Plaza Wants To Host The Oscars, Calls Herself ‘This Generation’s Billy Crystal’

Up until the last few years, having a host at the Oscars was a longtime tradition. Over the years, countless stars have taken on the job and have brought their own spin to the storied awards show. It’s unclear how the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science will proceed in the coming years and some have questioned whether a host is still necessary. Thought that hasn’t stopped some people from throwing their hats in the ring for the position, and that includes Aubrey Plaza, who has even dubbed herself “this generation’s Billy Crystal.”