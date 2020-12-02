How Star Wars: The Last Jedi Could Have Used Anakin Skywalker, According To Rian Johnson

At the same time, while Yoda was almost certainly the better choice for the scene, using Anakin Skywalker isn't a completely out of left field idea. The scene is about Luke coming to terms with his failures as a Jedi, and there may be no single person in all of Star Wars who understands failure more than the man who became Darth Vader. It would have been interesting to see Anakin Skywalker speak to his son about all that. We could have really received some insight from Anakin himself about his decisions, looking back at everything that happened with a clearer mind. It's a conversation some fans would probably still like to see.