Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Holiday Giveaway

Have a holly, jolly holiday season with this holiday movie collection! Four lucky winners will each receive the entire collection. Complete our survey below for your chance to win all of these films (all Blu-ray unless otherwise noted): It's A Wonderful Life 4K UHD, Scrooged, Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Trading Places, Office Christmas Party, Sonic The Hedgehog Giftset, and The Godfather, Coda: Death of Michael Corleone. The giveaway ends on December 14th at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Official Rules: Just fill out the survey above. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 pm CT on December 14th, 2020. The winners are chosen at random and will be notified via email. Only U.S. residents over the age of 18 may apply. No purchase necessary. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. Any shipping issues are not the responsibility of CinemaBlend. Good luck!

