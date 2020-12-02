Disney+’s Godmothered Reviews Are Up, See What Critics Are Saying

Disney+ is a little over a year old now, and in that time, the streaming service has released a fair amount of exclusive movies, ranging from features that were made specifically for the platform, like the lived-action Lady and the Tramp and Stargirl, to features that were moved over there after theatrical plans were scrapped, like Artemis Fowl, Hamilton and the upcoming Soul. The soon-to-be-seen Godmothered falls into the former category, with the movie following a godmother-in-training, played by Jillian Bell, being tasked to help a disillusioned reporter, played by Isla Fisher, reclaim her sense of wonder and the idea of “happily ever after.”