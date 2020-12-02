Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Gal Gadot Has A Message For Fans As Wonder Woman 1984 Tickets Go On Sale

Gal Gadot Wonder Woman 1984

As fans will remember, Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 was originally going to be a 2019 film. Its first release date was in December of last year, with it set to come out one year after James Wan's Aquaman, and then it even got bumped up the schedule to November 1. Since then all we've been doing is waiting for it, but now the light at the end of the tunnel is visible, and Gal Gadot has recorded a video to celebrate the moment:

The original plan for Wonder Woman 1984 bears very little resemblance to what's actually happening at the end of the month, but the movie is now just a little more than three weeks away from its release, and those that are excited to see the film on the big screen can purchase their tickets for the opportunity now. The blockbuster won't be getting distribution in 4,000+ theaters thanks to major markets still being closed due to the pandemic, but there are locations around the country that are doing their best to try and create a safe and positive atmosphere for movie-goers as the DC Comics sequel is finally getting showtimes, and Gal Gadot is urging fans to check them out.

It was back in September that we first learned that Warner Bros. was moving the blockbuster to Christmas Day, though at the time of that announcement the plan was for Wonder Woman 1984 to still get a standard theatrical release. That changed in a major way in the middle of last month when it was confirmed that the film would be getting a blended distribution. As noted, the new adventure of Princess Diana of Themyscira will be available to see on the big screen where possible, but the movie is also going to be made available on the same date in the United States to HBO Max subscribers. This is obviously a pretty big deal for the new streaming service, which only launched in the first of the year and premiered its first original feature – Brandon Trost's An American Pickle – back in August.

The release comes on the heels of Warner Bros. putting Christopher Nolan's Tenet out exclusively in theaters at the start of the fall, and all eyes will be on the film from inside the industry to see how it performs on the big screen. Will fans' desire to see the blockbuster in the best possible format encourage them to purchase a ticket to go see it at their local cineplex? Or will the convenience of staying at home and paying roughly the same amount of money as a single ticket for a streaming subscription prove too big a lure?

Related

Wonder Woman 1984 Will Make HBO Max History In Another Way

We here at CinemaBlend are counting down the days to Wonder Woman 1984's release (we're at 23, in case you're curious), and we plan on covering the hell out of the film, so stay tuned for more news, updates, and more in the weeks to come!

More From This Author
    • Eric Eisenberg Eric Eisenberg View Profile

      NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

Gal Gadot’s Death On The Nile Co-Star Has A Nice Exchange With Star Over Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date Change news 7d Gal Gadot’s Death On The Nile Co-Star Has A Nice Exchange With Star Over Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date Change Sarah El-Mahmoud
Wonder Woman 1984's Patty Jenkins Sheds Light On That Amazons Spinoff news 7d Wonder Woman 1984's Patty Jenkins Sheds Light On That Amazons Spinoff Adam Holmes
Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Shares Benefits Of Streaming Releases news 7d Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Shares Benefits Of Streaming Releases Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

The Princess Switch: Switched Again Nov 19, 2020 The Princess Switch: Switched Again 5
Let Him Go Nov 6, 2020 Let Him Go 9
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Jun 11, 2021 Ghostbusters: Afterlife Rating TBD
F9 May 28, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Antebellum Sep 18, 2020 Antebellum 5
Why Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik Thinks Her New TV Show Is 'The Greatest Job I've Ever Had' TBD Why Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik Thinks Her New TV Show Is 'The Greatest Job I've Ever Had' Rating TBD
Aubrey Plaza And Jason Statham Are Teaming Up For A Guy Ritchie Thriller TBD Aubrey Plaza And Jason Statham Are Teaming Up For A Guy Ritchie Thriller Rating TBD
Looks Like Jeremy Renner's First Hawkeye TV So-Star Has Been Confirmed For Disney+ Show TBD Looks Like Jeremy Renner's First Hawkeye TV So-Star Has Been Confirmed For Disney+ Show Rating TBD
Renee Zellweger And Hugh Grant Still Exchange Emails, Hers Are A Lot TBD Renee Zellweger And Hugh Grant Still Exchange Emails, Hers Are A Lot Rating TBD
The Christmas Films That Inspired Alison Brie’s Happiest Season Performance TBD The Christmas Films That Inspired Alison Brie’s Happiest Season Performance Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information