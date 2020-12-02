Gal Gadot Has A Message For Fans As Wonder Woman 1984 Tickets Go On Sale

It was back in September that we first learned that Warner Bros. was moving the blockbuster to Christmas Day, though at the time of that announcement the plan was for Wonder Woman 1984 to still get a standard theatrical release. That changed in a major way in the middle of last month when it was confirmed that the film would be getting a blended distribution. As noted, the new adventure of Princess Diana of Themyscira will be available to see on the big screen where possible, but the movie is also going to be made available on the same date in the United States to HBO Max subscribers. This is obviously a pretty big deal for the new streaming service, which only launched in the first of the year and premiered its first original feature – Brandon Trost's An American Pickle – back in August.