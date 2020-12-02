Gal Gadot Has A Message For Fans As Wonder Woman 1984 Tickets Go On Sale

Leave a Comment
As fans will remember, Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 was originally going to be a 2019 film. Its first release date was in December of last year, with it set to come out one year after James Wan's Aquaman, and then it even got bumped up the schedule to November 1. Since then all we've been doing is waiting for it, but now the light at the end of the tunnel is visible, and Gal Gadot has recorded a video to celebrate the moment:
The original plan for Wonder Woman 1984 bears very little resemblance to what's actually happening at the end of the month, but the movie is now just a little more than three weeks away from its release, and those that are excited to see the film on the big screen can purchase their tickets for the opportunity now. The blockbuster won't be getting distribution in 4,000+ theaters thanks to major markets still being closed due to the pandemic, but there are locations around the country that are doing their best to try and create a safe and positive atmosphere for movie-goers as the DC Comics sequel is finally getting showtimes, and Gal Gadot is urging fans to check them out.
It was back in September that we first learned that Warner Bros. was moving the blockbuster to Christmas Day, though at the time of that announcement the plan was for Wonder Woman 1984 to still get a standard theatrical release. That changed in a major way in the middle of last month when it was confirmed that the film would be getting a blended distribution. As noted, the new adventure of Princess Diana of Themyscira will be available to see on the big screen where possible, but the movie is also going to be made available on the same date in the United States to HBO Max subscribers. This is obviously a pretty big deal for the new streaming service, which only launched in the first of the year and premiered its first original feature – Brandon Trost's An American Pickle – back in August.
The release comes on the heels of Warner Bros. putting Christopher Nolan's Tenet out exclusively in theaters at the start of the fall, and all eyes will be on the film from inside the industry to see how it performs on the big screen. Will fans' desire to see the blockbuster in the best possible format encourage them to purchase a ticket to go see it at their local cineplex? Or will the convenience of staying at home and paying roughly the same amount of money as a single ticket for a streaming subscription prove too big a lure?
We here at CinemaBlend are counting down the days to Wonder Woman 1984's release (we're at 23, in case you're curious), and we plan on covering the hell out of the film, so stay tuned for more news, updates, and more in the weeks to come!