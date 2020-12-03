Watch George Clooney Describe The Hysterical Gravity-Related Deleted Scene He Filmed For The Midnight Sky

The irony of this fact is that Clooney didn’t even HAVE to put on the astronaut gear for any point of The Midnight Sky. In his adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel Good Morning, Midnight, Clooney plays an earthbound survivor of an unexplained global tragedy who tries to communicate with the returning shuttle, to tell them not to come back. Clooney’s astronauts are played by the likes of Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler and Demian Bichir. Clooney only got into the astronaut suit for the benefit of the Gravity gag.