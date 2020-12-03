After Kristen Stewart's Happiest Season Success, The Director Has Thoughts About A Sequel

Debates have broken out on the internet over whether Riley should have been the one, true pairing that Abby wound up in at the end of Happiest Season, and that’s all that you really need to know about how a Riley-centric sequel would fare. Though it should be noted that the final cut of the film did delete an entire character that could have shut that line of thought down for good; as Clea DuVall was supposed to play Georgia, Abby’s ex-girlfriend. If the Instagram montage at the end of the film is any indication, it looks like Georgia and Riley became a thing, and all was right with the world.