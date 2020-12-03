No Big Deal, Just Dune Stars Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista Doing Nice Things For Each Other Off Set

Leave a Comment
Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve assembled a heavy-hitting ensemble cast for his film adaptation of Dune, which includes Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa playing Glossu Rabban and Duncan Idaho, respectively. While these two characters are adversaries within the world of Dune, it sounds like Bautista and Momoa got along splendidly while working together in real life. Why say that? Well, because they’re doing nice things for each other even with Dune having long since completed filming.
Recently Dave Bautista went on Instagram to show off some cool swag that Jason Momoa procured for him. Take a look:
That’s awfully nice of Jason Momoa to send some Harley-Davidson apparel to Dave Bautista. For those unaware, Momoa is a huge Harley-Davidson fan, and he partnered with the company this past August for its "United We Will Ride" campaign. So it was likely easy for Momoa to get his hands on that sweatshirt and send it to his Dune costar. Maybe Bautista will send Momoa a similar gift in the next few weeks. After all, Christmas is coming soon.
While Dune marked the first time Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa worked together, the two actors have been operating in the same kind of Hollywood space for years now. Both men are major actors within superhero franchises, with Bautista playing Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Momoa playing Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. Don’t hold your breath for seeing a Drax vs. Aquaman clash on the big screen, but perhaps there will come a day where these two men get to co-lead an action movie together.
Following the original source material closely, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which is set in humanity’s far future, will chronicle the journey of Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, who must fight to take back his family’s rightful inheritance after they are betrayed. Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho is House Atreides’ swordmaster and one of Paul’s mentors, while Dave Bautista’s Glossu Rabban is the unscrupulous nephew to Stellan Skarsgård’s Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, House Atreides’ greatest enemy. The Dune lineup also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya and Javier Bardem, among others.
Rather than cram all of Frank Herbert’s seminal novel into one movie, like David Lynch did back in the ‘80s, the upcoming Dune movie will only adapt the first half of the book. Dune 2 will tell the remainder of the story, and while the sequel hasn’t gotten the official green light yet, Jon Spaihts, who co-wrote Dune with Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, is working on the screenplay. There’s also a prequel series in the works for HBO Max called Dune: The Sisterhood, which will focus on the Bene Gesserit.
Originally scheduled to come out this month, Dune is now arriving on October 1, 2021. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates on this project, and browse through our 2021 release schedule to learn what other movies come out next year. Dave Bautista can also be seen soon in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, while Jason Momoa has Sweet Girl and Aquaman 2 lined up.