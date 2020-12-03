No Big Deal, Just Dune Stars Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista Doing Nice Things For Each Other Off Set

Rather than cram all of Frank Herbert’s seminal novel into one movie, like David Lynch did back in the ‘80s, the upcoming Dune movie will only adapt the first half of the book. Dune 2 will tell the remainder of the story, and while the sequel hasn’t gotten the official green light yet, Jon Spaihts, who co-wrote Dune with Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, is working on the screenplay. There’s also a prequel series in the works for HBO Max called Dune: The Sisterhood, which will focus on the Bene Gesserit.