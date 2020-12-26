Saving Private Ryan: 10 Actors You Probably Forgot Were In The Movie

Saving Private Ryan helped cement Tom Hanks’s leading man career. The movie proved that you could put him in any role and he would probably excel. The film also helped launch the careers of many aspiring actors, like Vin Diesel and Nathan Fillion. It also featured future big-name actors in small roles, like Bryan Cranston. If you’re like me, you’re probably going, “Wait what? Bryan Cranston and Nathan Fillion are in Saving Private Ryan?” Yes, my friend, indeed they are in it.

Recently, I rewatched Steven Spielberg’s war classic and had many moments of, “Oh wait, he’s in this?” Saving Private Ryan is full of appearances by many recognizable names, either in one of their first screen roles or as-sort of cameo appearances. Let’s look at some of the actors featured in Saving Private Ryan that you may have forgotten appeared in the film.

Warning: Spoilers ahead. I’ll be discussing some plot points from Saving Private Ryan**, so turn back if you want to remain unspoiled.**