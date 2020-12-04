Mank’s Lily Collins Had Very Little Real Information About Her Character While Preparing For The Netflix Film

There's very little research to be done on Rita, unfortunately. There's a couple of photos and some blurbs, but I had to rely on doing research about women of the period in England and in America speaking, obviously to David [Fincher] at length, talking to Gary [Oldman], and really forming what that bond looked like metaphorically. Because she stands for so much in the story as a whole and as a person, but really what she brings to the story is so critical to Mank's journey through his addiction and his insecurities and ultimately to creating the movie.