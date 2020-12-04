Marvel Fan Art Casts Chris Pine As X-Men’s Cyclops

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, with a number of studios competing with cinematic universes. As such, certain actors and directors have been able to appear in multiple comic book roles. Actor Chris Pine is no stranger to blockbusters, after starring in the Star Trek movies and appearing as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman and its sequel 1984. And some new fan art imagines what Pine might look like as X-Men's Cyclops in the MCU.