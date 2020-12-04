Marvel Fan Art Casts Chris Pine As X-Men’s Cyclops

Leave a Comment
It's no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, with a number of studios competing with cinematic universes. As such, certain actors and directors have been able to appear in multiple comic book roles. Actor Chris Pine is no stranger to blockbusters, after starring in the Star Trek movies and appearing as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman and its sequel 1984. And some new fan art imagines what Pine might look like as X-Men's Cyclops in the MCU.
Fox's X-Men franchise went on for decades, and came to a close in Dark Phoenix. But Disney's acquisition of the studio and its properties opened up the possibility of the mutants finally joining the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have plenty of theories regarding which actor might take on the mantle of the X-Men, and now we can see what Chris Pine would look like as team leader Cyclops. Check it out below
I mean, he looks pretty awesome. Chris Pine has been a badass on the big screen for years, and his talents have obviously proven worthy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while there are a variety of roles that he could take on, Cyclops is a fan favorite that audiences would no doubt love to see join the massive franchise.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Apexform. They've amassed a following on social media for rendering fan castings and theories to life. Comic book fans are eager to see former Fox characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four join the MCU, and fight crime alongside the likes of the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy. This is especially true for those ultra-popular mutants.
Throughout its decade and change of filmmaking, the Marvel Studios has introduced a ton of heroes to the massive shared universe. But the Fantastic Four and X-Men's absence has been noticeable, as they're two beloved teams of comic book heroes. It's currently unclear when or how the studio might chose to bring them into the fold.
Aside from imagining who might be taking on the roles, Marvel fans have also been theorizing about how the X-Men could be brought into the canon of the MCU. Mutants have never been mentioned, so it seem unlikely that they're out there existing in secret. As such, theories are hoping that the opportunity might come in projects like WandaVision or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Chris Pine is gearing up for the long-awaited release of Wonder Woman 1984. Patty Jenkins' sophomore installment in the DCEU will be released in both theaters and HBO Max in time for Christmas. The sequel will jump ahead decades in time, and feature Pine's character Steve Trevor despite his obvious death in the original.
