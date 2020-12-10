All My Life: How Much Is Based On The Real Life Love Story, According To The Cast

Jay Pharoah: From what I was told, their friends were loosely based off of their friends, so I don’t know if there was a real Dave in there, but it was definitely based off of it… kind of like Eminem’s Jimmy in 8 Mile, kind of.

Chrissie Fit: I actually hadn’t heard the real story until I read the script and then I went on a deep dive and lots of tears were shed… I loved that it was a regular, normal couple. It wasn’t like this crazy, fairytale thing, it was like a backyard love. I was definitely all in on the story, and as far as my character, she’s pretty much a composite of a bunch of Jen’s real friends so that gave me a little bit more freedom to make her kind of her own. I used some examples of friends and also the version of a friend that I want to be or want to have.