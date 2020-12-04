Why Utkarsh Ambudkar Is Excited To Watch Godmothered With His Daughter

It’s not about a princess finding a prince, it’s not about a prince finding a princess; it’s not about being the strongest or winning the fight or things like that or being the loudest in the room. It’s about connection and it’s about finding purpose from within as opposed to what most of these princess stories have been which is finding purpose in a man, or outside of ourselves. I have a daughter, and most of the stuff we don’t let her watch because she doesn't need Prince Charming, my daughter is dope the way she is. And so I’m excited for her to watch Godmothered. I watched the screener and I was like YES I can actually watch this with my kid without having to explain like ‘hey, it doesn’t matter how you look and you know you don’t need a man and men and women are equal.’ This is a great step in the right direction... She’s five and a half, right at that age where she’s turning on to the world, you know? She’s smart and observant and she’s taking a lot in and at that age we want to educate and inspire so that’s what we’re trying to do.