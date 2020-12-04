Miley Cyrus Opens Up About ‘Conflict’ In Marriage With Liam Hemsworth

Leave a Comment
Miley Cyrus has reinvented herself many times throughout her glittery career, that began on Disney Channel singing the “Best of Both Worlds” as Hannah Montana over 15 years ago, and has most recently morphed into a mullet-wearing ‘80s-esque rocker look for her new album Plastic Hearts. Her new record is the first the singer has put out since her divorce to Liam Hemsworth last year and it’s very much an empowering breakup album full of hitmakers.
The album begins with a fiery jam called “WTF Do I Know” that addresses the conversation of her uncoupling from Liam Hemsworth with the words “I thought I’d be you until I die, but I let go.” Throughout Plastic Hearts there are blatant references to Miley Cyrus’ venture into singledom, with her central song “Midnight Sky” repeating “I don’t belong to anyone.” While speaking to The Howard Stern Show about the making the album, she explained that she could not help writing about her ex for the record, citing that there was “too much conflict” between them before going on to say this:
When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don't get off on drama or fighting.
Miley Cyrus met the younger brother of Thor actor, Chris Hemworth when she was 16 years old on the set of the Last Song, a romance based on the Nicholas Sparks novel. The couple had an on-and-off relationship for a decade until their low-key wedding in 2018. Last year after eight months as husband and wife, the pair confirmed their breakup , with Hemsworth citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their split. Speaking more deeply about her song “WTF Do I Know,” Cyrus talked more about the high-profile breakup.
I had this plan, you know? And I guess we all know the saying that when we plan life kind of laughs in our face and says ‘This is what’s really gonna happen.’ We never really know, we never could have expected this year so there’s so much that I don’t know.
The pair faced tragedy together in 2018 when their Malibu home burned down in the Woolsey Fire, a house the singer apparently spent her entire adult life in writing her albums. While speaking to Rolling Stone, Miley Cyrus reflected that she was “playing house” with Liam while simultaneously heavily experimenting with alcohol and drugs before that incident. As she explained, it felt good at the time but it was not a sustainable lifestyle for her.
In reaction to the previous era when she put out the album Younger Now, Miley Cyrus decided to choose sobriety for herself. The singer recently opened up about having a setback with alcohol during the pandemic after being sober since 2019 – like so many have experienced during quarantine.
Plastic Hearts is currently streaming and available for purchase. It’s clear the artist has grown since her previous album, and her honesty about her relationships will certainly continue to resonate with her fans.