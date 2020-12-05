Godmothered Star Talks Indian Representation, Having ‘No Choice’ In Becoming An Actor

This is just the only thing I’ve ever been really good at. So I didn’t really have a choice. If there were no Indians or a million Indians, I still would’ve done it. It’s not like I’m going to do anything else. So the way I look at it is like, this is what I love, it seems to have chosen me as well, you can call that what it is, from, if you believe in that kind of thing. And so I’m just gonna go on this path and put one foot in front of the other and have a foolish amount of confidence, none of it based in any kind of actual merit. And slowly but surely we’ve kind of built a nice community of South Asians, and all of us, we don’t compete anymore. We’re able to all - mostly all of us who started and stuck with it - work and support each other and love each other and watch each other grow as men and women and see our families grow and it’s really - we’ve been fortunate as a community to keep moving together.