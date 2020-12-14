Every Peter Jackson Movie, Including The Lord Of The Rings Films, Ranked

Peter Jackson’s career, much like Guillermo del Toro’s, is a tale of two directors. On one hand, Peter Jackson movies can be seen as artistic, like the Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings. And on the other hand, well, there is no other hand, because it was chopped off by a lawnmower. Yeah, Peter Jackson used to be that kind of director.

And really, depending on your taste in movies, you might think that one half of his career is better than the other. Personally, I admire both sides, which is why this list is so fun to make. The same director of the brilliant They Shall Not Grow Old also directed a film where a preacher kicks ass for the Lord. I mean, sure, Peter Jackson will never be confused for a Martin Scorsese, but Martin Scorsese never did a movie about perverse, drug-abusing puppets, either. That’s why there’s only one Peter Jackson. God bless that Kiwi.