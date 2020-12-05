Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Wonder Woman 1984 Has Screened, Here’s What The Critics Are Saying

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)
Sign Up For HBO Max ×

It goes without saying that Wonder Woman 1984 has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic has shifted the film’s release date a number of times, meaning that fans have had to wait a while longer to see Diana Prince’s latest big-screen adventure. Luckily, fans will finally be able to feast their eyes on the Patty Jenkins-directed film later this month. However, the film has now screened for critics, and many have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the sequel.

Wonder Woman 1984 reacquaints audiences with Gal Gadot's Diana Prince in the 1980s, as she is now living within the world of man and has fully acclimated herself to its ways. However, things aren’t easy in this Cold War-era world, since she must face off with formidable foes Cheetah and Maxwell Lord. At the same time, she also reunites with her past love, Steve Trevor, who has unexpectedly returned. With all of these developments came a lot of expectations, and CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg says the film definitely hits the mark:

Chris Pine’s return as Steve Trevor was one of the biggest mysteries surrounding Wonder Woman 1984, though Patty Jenkins assured fans that his return wouldn’t be gimmicky. Well, Mike Rougeau of GameSpot, who had positive thoughts about the movie, says Trevor’s return is handled well:

Based on the trailers, it was clear to see that Jenkins was going for a more ambitious film this time around. Though he made a note on the film’s lengthy runtime, Gizmodo reporter Germain Lussier says Jenkins delivered on making a bigger feature:

One of the things audiences loved most about 2017’s Wonder Woman is that in the midst of all the action and explosions, it kept the focus on the characters, giving us some memorable moments in the process. Thankfully, the sequel seems to have followed suit, as IGN’s Terri Schwartz has praised it for telling a beautiful and human story:

Kristen Wiig’s rendition of Cheetah is something that fans have been wondering about since she was first reported to be joining the film. So far, most critics like Jenna Busch are praising her performance. Additionally, Busch has teased an emotional opening sequence for the movie:

As previously stated, Wonder Woman 1984, had to the follow the massive success of its predecessor. Collider’s Perri Nemiroff admitted to being more of a fan of the 2017 film, but she applauded Jenkins and her collaborators for trying new things:

If these reactions to reactions to Wonder Woman 1984 don’t get you excited, then I don’t know what will. I can admit that it was already hard enough for me to wait for the film but, now, this final stretch has become more of a challenge. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too long to see the newest installment in DC’s film franchise.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters and HBO Max on December 25.

Up Next

Gal Gadot Has A Message For Fans As Wonder Woman 1984 Tickets Go On Sale
More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

All The New WB Movies Coming To HBO Max In 2021, Including Matrix 4 And The Suicide Squad news 3h All The New WB Movies Coming To HBO Max In 2021, Including Matrix 4 And The Suicide Squad Philip Sledge
Viggo Mortensen Reveals The Unused Lord Of The Rings Scene He Would Have Liked To Have Seen In The Film news 4h Viggo Mortensen Reveals The Unused Lord Of The Rings Scene He Would Have Liked To Have Seen In The Film Katherine Webb
How The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s Original Aunt Viv Actress Felt About Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover television 4h How The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s Original Aunt Viv Actress Felt About Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Freaky Nov 13, 2020 Freaky 5
Let Him Go Nov 6, 2020 Let Him Go 9
Words On Bathroom Walls Aug 7, 2020 Words On Bathroom Walls Rating TBD
The King's Man Feb 12, 2021 The King's Man Rating TBD
Candyman Aug 27, 2021 Candyman Rating TBD
Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe Revealed A NSFW Moment That Happened On Set, And It Involves A Monkey TBD Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe Revealed A NSFW Moment That Happened On Set, And It Involves A Monkey Rating TBD
5 Things The Devolution Movie Adaptation Of Max Brooks' Book Needs To Get Right TBD 5 Things The Devolution Movie Adaptation Of Max Brooks' Book Needs To Get Right Rating TBD
WandaVision’s Paul Bettany Reflects On Filming The First Episode Of The Disney+ Show TBD WandaVision’s Paul Bettany Reflects On Filming The First Episode Of The Disney+ Show Rating TBD
Alexandra Daddario Talks Working On The Michael Bay-Produced Pandemic Thriller During Actual Pandemic TBD Alexandra Daddario Talks Working On The Michael Bay-Produced Pandemic Thriller During Actual Pandemic Rating TBD
Blue Bloods EP Explains Season 11’s Unexpected Approach To The Pandemic TBD Blue Bloods EP Explains Season 11’s Unexpected Approach To The Pandemic Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information