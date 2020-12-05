Wonder Woman 1984 Has Screened, Here’s What The Critics Are Saying

Leave a Comment
It goes without saying that Wonder Woman 1984 has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic has shifted the film’s release date a number of times, meaning that fans have had to wait a while longer to see Diana Prince’s latest big-screen adventure. Luckily, fans will finally be able to feast their eyes on the Patty Jenkins-directed film later this month. However, the film has now screened for critics, and many have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the sequel.
Wonder Woman 1984 reacquaints audiences with Gal Gadot's Diana Prince in the 1980s, as she is now living within the world of man and has fully acclimated herself to its ways. However, things aren’t easy in this Cold War-era world, since she must face off with formidable foes Cheetah and Maxwell Lord. At the same time, she also reunites with her past love, Steve Trevor, who has unexpectedly returned. With all of these developments came a lot of expectations, and CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg says the film definitely hits the mark:
Chris Pine’s return as Steve Trevor was one of the biggest mysteries surrounding Wonder Woman 1984, though Patty Jenkins assured fans that his return wouldn’t be gimmicky. Well, Mike Rougeau of GameSpot, who had positive thoughts about the movie, says Trevor’s return is handled well:
Based on the trailers, it was clear to see that Jenkins was going for a more ambitious film this time around. Though he made a note on the film’s lengthy runtime, Gizmodo reporter Germain Lussier says Jenkins delivered on making a bigger feature:
One of the things audiences loved most about 2017’s Wonder Woman is that in the midst of all the action and explosions, it kept the focus on the characters, giving us some memorable moments in the process. Thankfully, the sequel seems to have followed suit, as IGN’s Terri Schwartz has praised it for telling a beautiful and human story:
Kristen Wiig’s rendition of Cheetah is something that fans have been wondering about since she was first reported to be joining the film. So far, most critics like Jenna Busch are praising her performance. Additionally, Busch has teased an emotional opening sequence for the movie:
As previously stated, Wonder Woman 1984, had to the follow the massive success of its predecessor. Collider’s Perri Nemiroff admitted to being more of a fan of the 2017 film, but she applauded Jenkins and her collaborators for trying new things:
If these reactions to reactions to Wonder Woman 1984 don’t get you excited, then I don’t know what will. I can admit that it was already hard enough for me to wait for the film but, now, this final stretch has become more of a challenge. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too long to see the newest installment in DC’s film franchise.
Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters and HBO Max on December 25.