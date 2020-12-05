Wonder Woman 1984 Has Screened, Here’s What The Critics Are Saying

It goes without saying that Wonder Woman 1984 has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic has shifted the film’s release date a number of times, meaning that fans have had to wait a while longer to see Diana Prince’s latest big-screen adventure. Luckily, fans will finally be able to feast their eyes on the Patty Jenkins-directed film later this month. However, the film has now screened for critics, and many have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the sequel.