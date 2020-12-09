Zoe Saldana's Best Movie And TV Performances, Ranked

Blue. Green. A cartoon. It doesn’t matter. Whatever the role, Zoe Saldana will likely knock it out of the park. That’s because Zoe Saldana movies (and TV shows) are almost always engaging. Sometimes called the “sci-fi queen” due to her roles in Avatar, Star Trek, AND Guardians of the Galaxy, the New Jersey native also has a wide variety of other, non-space related projects to enjoy, which you’ll see from this list.

But it really can’t be stated enough just how monumental an achievement it is to be attached to such major sci-fi movies, two of which (Avatar and Avengers: Endgame) being the highest grossing movies of all time. It’s little wonder that Zoe Saldana has said that she’s quite proud to be “living in space”. And the fans couldn’t be happier, either. So, here are Zoe Saldana’s best performances, ranked. Engage!