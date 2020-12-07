Pretty Ricky Singer Has Thoughts After Being Banned From Walt Disney World For Punching Cast Member

Walt Disney World is supposed to be the place where dreams come true. However, for Spectacular Blue Smith of the band Pretty Ricky, it seems that his dreams will no longer be coming true at the most magical place on earth, because the man has been banned for life from the theme park resort following an altercation with a cast member that left the Disney World employee with a concussion. Now, Smith has apparently spoken out about the altercation, and it seems that the incident likely won't be ending with a ban, as Smith is promising to give his side of the story at some point in the future.