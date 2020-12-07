BAPS Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid Is Dead At 53

Much like any year in history, 2020 has had its share of tragic losses in the world of film and television. Today is no exception, as we’ve just learned that actor Natalie Desselle-Reid, perhaps best known for the role of Mickey in the Halle Berry comedy BAPS, has passed away at the age of 53. The news comes after Desselle-Reid was apparently enduring a fight with colon cancer, and the tragic news was recently confirmed by an official statement.