BAPS Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid Is Dead At 53

Leave a Comment
Much like any year in history, 2020 has had its share of tragic losses in the world of film and television. Today is no exception, as we’ve just learned that actor Natalie Desselle-Reid, perhaps best known for the role of Mickey in the Halle Berry comedy BAPS, has passed away at the age of 53. The news comes after Desselle-Reid was apparently enduring a fight with colon cancer, and the tragic news was recently confirmed by an official statement.
According to the report by TMZ, Natalie Desselle-Reid passed away early this morning, surrounded by loved ones. Desselle-Reid was in hospice care for several days before succumbing to illness, but when she passed, she had her family to comfort her. This news came as a shock, as she had not disclosed her illness openly, leaving her death as a surprise to most outside of her family.
While Natalie Desselle-Reid may be widely known as Halle Berry’s comedic partner in the 1997 New Line Cinema comedy BAPS, that wasn’t the end of her reach in the worlds of cinema and television. Her credits also included movies like director F. Gary Gray’s Set It Off, which also marked Desselle-Reid’s entry into film acting; as well as Def Jam’s How To Be A Player and Tyler Perry’s film, Madea’s Big Happy Family.
In television, main roles on series such as Built To Last and Eve, as well as a recurring role on the series For Your Love, also made her comedic talents known to audiences all over. Though it’s easy to see why Natalie Desselle-Reid’s film career made such a lasting impression. You can see for yourself in the clip from BAPS included below, where Desselle-Reid and Halle Berry make for an impressive double act:
The unfortunate news of Natalie Desselle-Reid’s passing comes not too long after the announcement of another tragic death earlier today. With the announcement of Melinda Coleman's passing being made this morning, today was already a day of sorrowful mourning in the media. Now that sadness is compounded by the loss of such a comedic talent, after a valiant battle with colon cancer.
One of the earliest reactions came from former co-host of The Talk, and friend of Natalie Desselle-Reid, Holly Robinson-Peete. The two had worked on the sitcom For Your Love, as Desselle-Reid was a recurring guest on the series during its run. As the news was just breaking, Robinson-Peete took the time to remember her co-star in the following message:
Natalie Desselle-Reid’s passing leaves a void in the world of Black comedy, as her resume speaks for itself when detailing how vital her presence was to the entertainment world. While we’ll always have her past achievements to keep her memory alive, it’s a shame that she is no longer with us today. CinemaBlend would like to extend its deepest condolences to the friends and family of Natalie Desselle-Reid in this time of grieving and remembrance.