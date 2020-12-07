Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Has Already Reunited With Michael Myers After Wrapping, And There’s Video

Leave a Comment
After a 16 year respite from the Halloween franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis made an awesome comeback in 2018 with the David Gordon Green semi-reboot, and in the time since she and legendary slasher Michael Myers have been somewhat inseparable. The two of them have two more movies set to come out in the next couple of years, and even between productions they are still hanging out, as you can see by clicking play on the video below:
Last night the unique-for-2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards were held, the event designed to celebrate the filmmakers and performers deemed "the Greatest of All Time," and when Jamie Lee Curtis won the award for Greatest Scream Queen prize audiences were treated to a special video of the actress accepting her popcorn trophy. She humbly thanked fans for the honor, but was also quick to acknowledge that her life in the horror genre hasn't been a solo venture, as she has long had the support of Michael Myers and his ever-sharp kitchen knife.
It should be recognized that the Halloween movies are far from her only contributions to the world of horror, as her filmography boasts The Fog, Terror Train, Prom Night, and more, but there is no arguing that she is best known for her time playing the heroine Laurie Strode. She first played the role in John Carpenter's original in 1978, and returned for the first sequel three years later. She only had a cameo role in the disconnected-but-underrated Halloween III: Season of The Witch in 1982, and then moved on from the series until 1998.
Jamie Lee Curtis returned as Laurie Strode in both Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later and 2002's Halloween Resurrection, but then the character was recast for the Rob Zombie remake in 2007.
Fans were elated to see the actress return to the part for the aforementioned David Gordon Green film, but now we're just patiently waiting for the sequels. The first, which will be titled Halloween Kills, was originally scheduled to be released this past October, but its big screen launch was pushed back by a year as a result of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The movie has been completed, and is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 15, 2021.
Halloween Ends, meanwhile, has not yet started production, but it's been confirmed that Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode will be the lead, and that the movie will feature the final confrontation between her and Michael Myers. We're still waiting on news regarding when cameras are going to start rolling on the follow-up, but it is currently dated for October 14, 2022.
Our excitement for the continuing adventures of Laurie Storde is basically overflowing at this point, and we here at CinemaBlend are anticipating another great Jamie Lee Curtis performance. We're paying close attention to any and all updates regarding the movie here on the site, so stay tuned as we get closer to the sequels' release dates!