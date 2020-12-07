Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Has Already Reunited With Michael Myers After Wrapping, And There’s Video

It should be recognized that the Halloween movies are far from her only contributions to the world of horror, as her filmography boasts The Fog, Terror Train, Prom Night, and more, but there is no arguing that she is best known for her time playing the heroine Laurie Strode. She first played the role in John Carpenter's original in 1978, and returned for the first sequel three years later. She only had a cameo role in the disconnected-but-underrated Halloween III: Season of The Witch in 1982, and then moved on from the series until 1998.