Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe Shares Hilarious Reason For Not Joining Social Media

This is interesting. Apparently in Daniel Radcliffe’s younger years, he would look himself up all the time to see what the consensus was about him. I'm pretty sure if I was famous that young, I would have developed the same rotten habit. It’s much easier to let the internet soak you up as a kid, but since then, Radcliffe is happy to say he no longer looks himself up and doesn't use social media at all. It sounds like he has a good perspective on what he needs to keep his mental health in check and prevent his ego from blowing up like a balloon either.